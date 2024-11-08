Wigan 64-year-old had tens of thousands of child abuse images

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
Tens of thousands of indecent images were made by a Wigan 64-year-old, a court heard.

Michael Hall, of Kenyon Road, Swinley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to creating 132, 702 vile films of child abuse that fall into the lowest legal category - C - between June 2015 and October 2023.

He further admitted to making 57 category A images and 232 category B images, plus possession of an extreme porn image involving a human and an animal, all over the same period.

He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 27.

