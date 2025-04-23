Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan pensioner is facing child and animal sexual abuse film charges.

Christopher Eaborn, 68, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before Preston magistrates to be accused of possessing 245 images of child sexual abuse that fall into the most serious legal category: A.

He is also charged with possessing 287 category B and 693 category B pictures, plus a prohibited image of a child and one of extreme pornography involving a dead or live animal.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on October 2 last year.

Eaborn is due to make his first appearance before a Preston Crown Court on April 28 before which he has been released on unconditional bail.