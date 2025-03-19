A 42-year-old Wigan woman accused of twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife has walked free from court after the case against her collapsed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22 2024 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock belonging to him.

She entered three not guilty pleas, having already denied the assault by beating charge when appearing before magistrates.

A trial had been due to take place this month but when a key witness failed to attend, the prosecution offered no evidence and the judge told the defendant she was free to go.