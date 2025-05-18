Wigan Athletic pitch invader gets three-year football banning order
A Wigan man has been handed a three-year football banning order after going onto the pitch during a Latics match.
Dean Riley, 36, of Langton Avenue, Standish, pleaded guilty to running onto the field at The Brick Community Stadium when Wigan Athletic were playing Bolton Wanderers on April 1.
He also admitted failing to surrender to bail by not turning up to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 7.
As well as imposing the banning order, justices ordered him to pay a £200 fine and £85 costs.