Wigan Boots shoplifting charges: 39-year-old goes on trial next year

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

A trial will be held at Wigan Magistrates' Court next spring at which a man will deny twice stealing from a retail park store.

Christopher Brown, 39, of Warrington Road, Ince, has already appeared at the court to enter not guilty pleas to snatching £441 worth of cosmetics from Boots at Robin Park on April 26, then returning on May 7 to steal £100 in toiletries.

The trial date was fixed for April 15 before which Brown is on bail, conditions of which involve his sleeping each night at his home address and not entering Robin Park Boots.

