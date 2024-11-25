A woman was attacked by the same Wigan borough 45-year-old three times in the space of weeks, a court heard.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15.

He has yet to enter any pleas and the bench ordered that the case be sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Pemberton will make his first appearance there on December 23, before which he has been granted conditional bail.