A Wigan borough schoolboy has been charged with an horrific stabbing.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to the section 18 wounding (otherwise known as maliciously wounding with intent) a named male on Gabriel's Close, Leigh, on August 14 and to unlawfully possessing a knife on the same occasion.