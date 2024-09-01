Wigan borough boy of 15 suspected of horrific knife attack
A Wigan borough schoolboy has been charged with an horrific stabbing.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to the section 18 wounding (otherwise known as maliciously wounding with intent) a named male on Gabriel's Close, Leigh, on August 14 and to unlawfully possessing a knife on the same occasion.
He was remanded in youth detention until September 4 when he reappears at the same court for a bail application hearing.