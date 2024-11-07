Wigan borough dangerous driver awaits fate from justices

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
A young Wigan borough man will be sentenced in the new year after admitting to a string of motoring offences including dangerous driving.

Callum Evans, 24, of Oakfield Avenue, Atherton, stood before justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Atherton on September 22 and on the same occasion driving without insurance or a lice, failing to stop for police and possessing cannabis.

He will learn his fate from Manchester justices on January 14.

