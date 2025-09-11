A drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years.

Wayne Seddon, 40, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022 and to possessing criminal property, namely cash.

He has now been jailed for three years and 10 months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

Seddon had denied perverting the course of justice and it was ordered that this charge would lie on file.