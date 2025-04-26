Wigan borough man accused of attacking woman and two police officers
A borough man will appear before a crown court judge accused of strangling a woman and assaulting two police officers.
Damien Williams, 31, of Coral Grove, Leigh, faces two charges of intentional strangulation on April 14.
He is also accused of assaulting two emergency service workers by beating them on April 18, and two counts of criminal damage, both relating to a front door, on April 9 and 14.
Williams was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on May 23.