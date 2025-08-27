Wigan borough man accused of harassing woman by breaching restraining order three times

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough man has denied breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman three times.

Manchester magistrates imposed the order in January to forbid 49-year-old Ian Potter, from Browning Avenue, Atherton, to contact the named woman.

But he now faces three charges of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction.

It is alleged he sent her a friend request on Facebook on June 20, before commenting on Facebook posts and speaking to her directly on July 29.

Potter pleaded not guilty to the charges and will stand trial at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on January 6.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

