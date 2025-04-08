Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A borough man has been charged with a series of sex offences involving a child which date back 35 years.

Ian Thompson, 54, of Tensing Avenue, Atherton, faces five charges of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one of inciting a girl under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.

The offences are all alleged to have happened between June 1990 and April 1991 and involved the same girl.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on April 30.

Thompson was remanded on unconditional bail.