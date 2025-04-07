Wigan borough man accused of receiving stolen £30k car

Published 7th Apr 2025
A man has appeared in the dock charged with receiving a stolen car worth £30,000.

Ben Atherton, 29, of Anchor Field, Leigh, is alleged to have received the grey Toyota Rav 4 between December 28, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Wigan justices remanded him on conditional bail until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on April 9.

