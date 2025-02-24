The case against a man accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her has been dropped.

Christopher Nibloe, 40, of Avondale Drive, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with strangling the woman and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12 last year.

He faced a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between August 10 and 12, plus common assault on August 10 and criminal damage to her furniture and cutlery on May 12.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was scheduled to take place at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, but the case was discontinued before this was held.