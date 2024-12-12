Wigan borough man accused of trying to get drugs through Heathrow customs
A Leigh man has been accused of trying to smuggle cannabis through customs at Heathrow Airport.
Garry Wallace, 33, of Orchard Close, stood before borough justices to face a charge of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug" at the country's biggest airport on September 10.
While he admits a bail breach on December 5, he has yet to enter a plea to the smuggling charge.
The bench remanded him on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance at Isleworth Crown Court in Middlesex on December 19.