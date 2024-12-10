Wigan borough man admits child sex abuse and indecent image charges

A Wigan borough man has pleaded guilty to a series of child sex offences.

Lee Ellison, 50, of Glebe Street, Leigh, admitted attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity, inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

The hearing was adjourned and Ellison will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 7.