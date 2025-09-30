A Wigan borough man accused of smearing faeces on the floor of a police cell has appeared in court.

Ian Aspinall, 40, of Lord Street, Leigh, is charged with causing criminal damage worth £935 to the cell on May 15.

He also stands accused of the theft of food worth £5.60 from B&M Bargains, assaulting a man by beating him and the common assault of a special constable the day before.

Aspinall is also charged with possession of class B drug cannabis in Leigh on November 23.

He has not yet entered pleas and borough justices sent the case to Bolton Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on October 7.

He was remanded on conditional bail.