A Wigan borough man has been jailed for 12 years for his role in a shooting which saw a young man suffer life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old was shot in the chest at a property on Aspinall Crescent, in Little Hulton, Salford, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, May 26.

Greater Manchester Police’s Challenger team in Salford quickly launched an investigation, with detectives focusing on CCTV footage.

They were able to trace the movements of three men, which included disposing of a vehicle used in the attack by setting it alight.

Jacob Humphreys has been jailed for 12 years for his role in the shooting

They also traced the men to a property used to co-ordinate their crimes and found evidence of false registration plates being obtained to try to conceal their tracks.

A month after the shooting, police found the firearm used at a property in Farnworth, Bolton.

Now, the three men involved have been jailed by a judge at Manchester Crown Court.

James Gregory and Tyler Harrison have been jailed after a man was shot in Little Hulton

Jacob Humphreys, 21, of Chanters Avenue, Atherton, was jailed for 12 years for wounding with intent.

James Gregory, 20, of West Way, Little Hulton, was jailed for eight years and four months for wounding with intent, possession of a machete and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs; while Tyler Harrison, 20, of Kent Street, Swinton, was jailed for eight years and 10 months for wounding with intent, supplying class A and B drugs, money laundering and possession with intent to supply both class A and class B drugs.

Det Insp Rebecca McGuigan, of the Challenger Organised Crime and District Intelligence Unit, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has worked so hard on this case. It was complex and fast-moving, but we were able to quickly identify those responsible for the shooting and bring them to justice. We are also pleased to say that the victim has since made a full recovery.

“As well as securing custodial sentences for the men involved, we take our duty of care to the wider community very seriously and have also worked hard with our trusted partners ForHousing to secure a full closure order at the scene of the shooting in December 2024.”