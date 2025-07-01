A Wigan borough man has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a girl and two counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Darren Anthony Maung, 49, of Henry Street, Leigh, also pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply it when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared and he will return to the court on August 8.