Wigan borough man awaits punishment for trying to make sexual contact with a child

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough man has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a girl and two counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Darren Anthony Maung, 49, of Henry Street, Leigh, also pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply it when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared and he will return to the court on August 8.

