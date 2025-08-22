Wigan borough man awaits sentence for assaulting woman and burgling her house

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman and burgled her home had already been banned from contacting her by a restraining order.

Jonathan Dixon-Foster, 38, of Lingards Drive, Tyldesley, has pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and stealing a mobile phone and wine bottle in a burglary at her home on August 11.

He was subject to a restraining order imposed at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in April, which stated he was not to contact the woman or go to her home, and pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching that order between July 27 and August 12.

Dixon-Foster also admitted threatening to damage property belonging to another woman on August 11.

Wigan justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on September 10.

He was remanded into custody until then.

