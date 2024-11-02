Wigan borough man awaits sentence for making hundreds of indecent images

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough man has admitted making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Christopher Ogden, 27, of Coronation Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making 454 images in category A (the most serious), 228 category B images and 101 in category C between June 26 and September 20, 2023.

He also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child and an extreme pornographic image involving a dog between the same dates.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on November 22.

