Wigan borough man awaits sentence for making hundreds of indecent images
A Wigan borough man has admitted making hundreds of indecent images of children.
Christopher Ogden, 27, of Coronation Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making 454 images in category A (the most serious), 228 category B images and 101 in category C between June 26 and September 20, 2023.
He also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child and an extreme pornographic image involving a dog between the same dates.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on November 22.