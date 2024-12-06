Wigan borough man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of Jack O'Brien

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 18:21 BST
Detectives investigating the death of 27-year-old Jack O’Brien have charged a man with murder.

Jack died in hospital after being fatally stabbed on Siddow Common, in Leigh, on Tuesday evening.

An investigation was launched by police and Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, has now been charged with his murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Jack O’Brienplaceholder image
Jack O’Brien

Jack’s family earlier paid tribute to him in a moving statement released via police, saying: “No mother should ever have to bury a child. We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.”

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

Anyone with information, or CCTV, dashcam or phone footage, is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 1995, quoting log 2989 of December 3.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

