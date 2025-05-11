A borough man has been accused of trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Darren Anthony Maung, 49, of Henry Street, Leigh, faces two charges of attempting to communicate with a 13-year-old girl, on December 6, 2023 and between December 5 and 14, 2023.

He is also charged with possessing an indecent image of a child, which fell into the most serious category A, between December 5 and 14, 2023, and possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply on December 28, 2023.

He has not yet entered pleas and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on June 4.

He was remanded on conditional bail.