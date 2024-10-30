Wigan borough man convicted of historical sexual offences against boys

Two men, including one from Wigan borough, have been convicted of grooming and sexually abusing six boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

During a four-week trial, Manchester Crown Court heard the painful and difficult testimony from six men who, at the time the abuse started, were aged between just nine and 13. Their experiences continued for many years.

David Marsh, now 74, and Anthony Whitehead, 72, were finally brought to justice as a jury unanimously found them guilty of a total of 35 sex offences on teenage boys.

Whitehead, from Atherton, was found guilty of 15 indecent assaults and attempted buggery, while Marsh, from Northenden, was convicted of 18 indecent assaults and buggery. They will be sentenced on November 27.

It comes after a five-year investigation by specialist detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Rochdale’s complex safeguarding team and the child sexual exploitation major investigation team.

It began in 2019 when police received a report that one of the survivors had confided to a person in authority that he had been sexually abused by two men as a boy.

Investigators found that one of the men was dead but the second man – Marsh – was alive.

Police began to form a picture of a sustained campaign of offending by Marsh and Whitehead on boys in Rochdale, which would involve exploiting their vulnerabilities, taking them to other parts of Manchester while grooming them with cigarettes, alcohol and money.

Detectives approached a number of other potential male survivors about their experiences of abuse.

Det Con Andrea Richards said: “I want to pay a massive tribute to all the male survivors who have played a pivotal role in bringing these abusers to long-awaited justice.

"It was an incredibly difficult decision for them to go through the process, but by doing so and putting their trust in the team they have ensured that Marsh and Whitehead face spending most of their remaining years behind bars.

“I commend and thank everyone we approached during the investigation, every single one of you deserve to be on your own unique healing journeys.

“I want to make clear, none of the male survivors should feel they have to carry the shame or guilt in this case, it is not theirs to carry. I hope that they all feel that they have finally got some justice.”

Wendy Chappell, district crown prosecutor for CPS North West’s rape and serious sexual offence unit, said: “Marsh conducted a vile campaign of sexual abuse on children as young as nine, while Whitehead sexually abused a 14-year-old boy. They acted solely for their own self-gratification, with no thought for the life-changing trauma their abuse would cause.

“These convictions send a very clear message that the Crown Prosecution Service, working alongside our law enforcement colleagues, will relentlessly pursue justice for victims and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“I would like to thank the men for reporting their abuse and making it possible to build this case and bring these sexual predators to justice.”