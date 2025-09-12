Wigan borough man escapes immediate prison sentence for assaulting women
A Leigh man who attacked two women has been given a suspended prison sentence.
David Chapman, 60, of Railway Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the women by beating them on June 2.
He also admitted stealing a doorbell from one of the women.
Manchester magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Chapman must do 25 days of rehabilitation activities, alcohol treatment and pay £250 compensation to one complainant and £100 to the other.