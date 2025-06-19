A Wigan borough man on trial for murder has been found not guilty – but was convicted of manslaughter.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, Leigh was charged with killing 27-year-old Jack O’Brien on December 3.

He stabbed Mr O’Brien seven times during an incident at his home that evening.

Mr O’Brien was rushed to hospital by emergency services, but he was pronounced dead the following day.

Draper had denied murder, claiming he acted in self-defence, and was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on July 4.

In a statement released after his death, Mr O’Brien’s family said they were “absolutely devastated”.

They said: “No mother should ever have to bury a child. We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.

“As a family we will cherish every memory, good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27.”