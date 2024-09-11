A 26-year-old borough man has been accused of making hundreds of vile films featuring child abuse.

Christopher Ogden is also charged with possessing a banned image of a child and "extreme pornographic footage" of a human performing a lewd act with a dog.

In total Ogden, of Coronation Drive in Leigh, is alleged to have made 454 images which fall into the most serious classification of filmed abuse (category A), along with 228 category B pictures and 101 which are deemed to be category C.

He was bailed until he appears before Wigan magistrates on October 25, but it carries several conditions, including being denied access to the internet, steering clear of several named people and not having unsupervised contact with under-18s.