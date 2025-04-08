Wigan borough man in the dock charged with breaching football banning order
A young man has been accused of failing to comply with a football banning order.
Harvey Thompson, 21, of Leigh Road, Leigh, is alleged to have failed to surrender his passport for the England v Finland match in October, which was a requirement of the order.
He was remanded on unconditional bail and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 30.