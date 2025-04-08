Wigan borough man in the dock charged with breaching football banning order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young man has been accused of failing to comply with a football banning order.

Harvey Thompson, 21, of Leigh Road, Leigh, is alleged to have failed to surrender his passport for the England v Finland match in October, which was a requirement of the order.

He was remanded on unconditional bail and will appear before Wigan magistrates on May 30.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice