Wigan borough man in the dock charged with making thousands of child abuse images
A Leigh man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of indecent images of children.
Mark Nicholson, 51, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, is charged with making 159 images falling into the most serious category A, 259 category B images and 25,028 category C images between January 20 and June 9, 2023.
He is also alleged to have possessed a prohibited image of a child.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27.
Nicholson was remanded on unconditional bail.