Wigan borough man in the dock charged with making thousands of child abuse images

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
A Leigh man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of indecent images of children.

Mark Nicholson, 51, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, is charged with making 159 images falling into the most serious category A, 259 category B images and 25,028 category C images between January 20 and June 9, 2023.

He is also alleged to have possessed a prohibited image of a child.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27.

Nicholson was remanded on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice