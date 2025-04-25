Wigan borough man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A borough man will find out his punishment next month after admitting he attacked a police officer.
Karl Daniels, 41, of Defiance Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker in Leigh on February 7.
Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing until sentencing on May 23.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.