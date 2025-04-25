Wigan borough man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A borough man will find out his punishment next month after admitting he attacked a police officer.

Karl Daniels, 41, of Defiance Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker in Leigh on February 7.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing until sentencing on May 23.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

