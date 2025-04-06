Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been ordered to do unpaid work after breaching a restraining order and causing criminal damage.

David Mountford, 35, of Coral Grove, Leigh, was banned from contacting a woman by a restraining order imposed in April 2023.

But he breached this by contacting her on April 14, 2024 and damaging her gate and letterbox.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and harassment and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mountford must pay £400 in prosecution costs and comply with a restraining order which bans him from contacting the woman for 12 months.