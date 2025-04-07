Wigan borough man stalked woman and destroyed police custody book

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A man has admitted stalking a woman and damaging a custody book at Wigan police station.

Christian Morgan, 50, of Twist Lane, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stalking without fear or alarm by sending abusive calls, messages and emails on March 7, 2024.

A charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Morgan also confessed to criminal damage when he destroyed a book at Wigan custody on March 11, 2024.

He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on June 13.

