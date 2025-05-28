Wigan borough man who took car and crashed it awaits his punishment
A Wigan borough man has admitted stealing a car and crashing it into a parked vehicle.
Jack Prescott, 20, of Holden Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, in that he took a Vauxhall Astra without the owner's consent on January 25 and hit a Ford Fiesta, damaging both vehicles.
He also admitted failing to stop after the collision on Holden Road and driving without a licence or insurance.
Prescott will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on August 8 and was remanded on unconditional bail.
An interim driving disqualification was imposed.