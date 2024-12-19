Wigan borough men in court accused of possessing machete and kitchen knife
Two men have appeared in court accused of carrying weapons on a borough street.
Christopher Davis, 45, of Peter Street, Leigh, is alleged to have had a machete, while Jake Morris, 31, of Henry Street, Leigh, is charged with possessing a kitchen knife, both on Siddow Common, Leigh, on December 8.
Morris is also accused of criminal damage to a window belonging to Wigan Council on the same day.
Neither man has yet entered a plea and Wigan justices sent the case to Manchester City Magistrates' Court for a hearing on January 29.
They were both remanded on conditional bail.