Wigan borough mum denies truancy charge

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
A Leigh mum has denied failing to prevent her child's truancy.

Jessica Silva, of Anchor Field, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge that she did not do enough to ensure her 10-year-old's regular attendance at St Richard's Primary School, Atherton, during the summer term of 2024.

The case was adjourned until September 15 when a trial is scheduled to take place at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

