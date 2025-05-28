A 23-year-old man has appeared in court to deny murdering a Wigan borough mechanic.

Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday, December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier.

He was described as a “true gentleman” in moving tributes on social media and more than £4,000 was donated to an online appeal to help cover the cost of a funeral.

Jack Naylor, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was charged with Tom’s murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and a domestic assault.

He has now appeared in the dock at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court to enter not guilty to all the charges. He also denied an alternative charge of manslaughter.

A trial had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on Monday June 9.

Naylor, who had appeared by video link at this week’s hearing, was further remanded into custody.