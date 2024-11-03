Wigan borough pair in court accused of assaulting man
Kaysha Jones, 33, of Bedford Street, Leigh, is charged with assaulting the man by beating him on October 23, while Robert Kitson, 39, of the same address, is charged with common assault.
Jones is also accused of escaping from lawful custody on the same date, while Kitson is charged with assaulting another man by beating and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which were racially aggravated.
Jones has not yet entered pleas and her case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on November 29.
Kitson pleaded not guilty to the three charges and was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 18, 2025.