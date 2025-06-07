Wigan borough pair in court charged with peddling drugs
A crown court appearance awaits two people accused of drugs offences.
Jade Watkins-Wilson, 36, of Keble Grove, Leigh, and Jamie Ashcroft, 25, of Chapel Street, Leigh, are both charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 30 and July 18, 2024.
They also face charges of possession with intent to supply class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis resin and possessing criminal property – that is £3,863.54 cash – on July 18, 2024.
They have not yet entered pleas and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on July 7.
The pair were remanded on unconditional bail.