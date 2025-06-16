Wigan borough pensioner jailed for making and sharing vile child abuse images

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
A pensioner who made and distributed indecent images of children is now behind bars.

Ernest Holme, 68, of Cross Street, Atherton, has been jailed for two years by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to a series of offences at an earlier court hearing.

They were distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images involving injury to genitalia and failing to comply with notification requirements.

Ernest Holme has been jailed for two years

He also admitted making indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness: 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C.

Holme will be on the sex offenders’ register and have notification requirements for 10 years.

