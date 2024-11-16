Wigan borough teen who flouted driving ban while over the liquor limit
A Wigan borough teenager caught driving while drunk and disqualified has been given a suspended prison sentence and a much longer ban.
Bradley Lovell, 19, of South Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Seat Ibiza on Charles Street on November 6 when disqualified from the road and being over the limit.
The court heard he gave a reading of 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of break when the limit is 35.
He was given a 10-week jail sentence which was suspended for 12 months, he was further banned for three years and four months, he has to complete an alcohol treatment programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.