A Wigan borough 34-year-old has been accused of trying to intimidate a woman who had accused her of assault into not testifying against her.

Crystal Kiely, of Warwick Street, Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of assaulting the named female on August 20 and then threatening the same complainant between September 1 and 4 with the intention of obstructing justice.

Kiely has yet to enter any pleas and the case was immediately sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where she will make a first appearance before a judge on October 11.

Before then she has been remanded into custody.