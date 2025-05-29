A woman is waiting to find out her punishment for attacking two emergency service workers in one day.

Jessica Renshaw, 30, of Gort Lane, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assaulting the police officers by beating them on April 12.

She also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when in charge of a vehicle on the same day.

Wigan justices adjourned the hearing until August 5 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Renshaw was remanded on unconditional bail.