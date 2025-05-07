Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter has been jailed for 24 weeks and handed a three-year criminal behaviour order banning her from certain stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndsey Potts, 43, of Queens Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Aldi in Tyldesley on March 8 and 25.

She also admitted taking a jacket worth £45 from JD Sports, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, on January 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan justices imposed a 24-week prison sentence, stating she had a "flagrant disregard" for people, property and court orders. Potts had been subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offences.

A criminal behaviour order bans her from entering Aldi in Tyldesley and JD Sports in the Grand Arcade for three years.

She must pay £90 compensation to Aldi and £45 to JD Sports.