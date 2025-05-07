Wigan borough woman sent to jail and banned from two shops after thefts

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2025, 15:45 BST
A shoplifter has been jailed for 24 weeks and handed a three-year criminal behaviour order banning her from certain stores.

Lyndsey Potts, 43, of Queens Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Aldi in Tyldesley on March 8 and 25.

She also admitted taking a jacket worth £45 from JD Sports, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, on January 18.

Wigan justices imposed a 24-week prison sentence, stating she had a "flagrant disregard" for people, property and court orders. Potts had been subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offences.

A criminal behaviour order bans her from entering Aldi in Tyldesley and JD Sports in the Grand Arcade for three years.

She must pay £90 compensation to Aldi and £45 to JD Sports.

