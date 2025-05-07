Wigan borough woman sent to jail and banned from two shops after thefts
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A shoplifter has been jailed for 24 weeks and handed a three-year criminal behaviour order banning her from certain stores.
Lyndsey Potts, 43, of Queens Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Aldi in Tyldesley on March 8 and 25.
She also admitted taking a jacket worth £45 from JD Sports, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, on January 18.
Wigan justices imposed a 24-week prison sentence, stating she had a "flagrant disregard" for people, property and court orders. Potts had been subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offences.
A criminal behaviour order bans her from entering Aldi in Tyldesley and JD Sports in the Grand Arcade for three years.
She must pay £90 compensation to Aldi and £45 to JD Sports.