Wigan boy, 16, charged with having meat cleaver and drugs outside supermarket
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A teenager has appeared in court accused of having a meat cleaver and drugs in a Wigan supermarket car park.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with possessing the weapon and class B drug cannabis outside Tesco in Hindley on November 2.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 6.