Wigan boy, 16, charged with having meat cleaver and drugs outside supermarket

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT
A teenager has appeared in court accused of having a meat cleaver and drugs in a Wigan supermarket car park.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with possessing the weapon and class B drug cannabis outside Tesco in Hindley on November 2.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 6.

