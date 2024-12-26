Wigan boy, 16, in court for making 88 indecent images of children
A teenager has admitted making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to making 48 category A images (the most serious), 19 category B and 21 category C images.
He also confessed to possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.
The offences took place between February 1 and 28, 2023.
Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing for a pre-sentence report and the boy will find out his punishment on February 20.
He was remanded on conditional bail.