Wigan boy, 16, in court for making 88 indecent images of children

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT
A teenager has admitted making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to making 48 category A images (the most serious), 19 category B and 21 category C images.

He also confessed to possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

The offences took place between February 1 and 28, 2023.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing for a pre-sentence report and the boy will find out his punishment on February 20.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

