Wigan brothers are awaiting sentence for offences in relation to a stolen car which was driven dangerously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Unsworth, 23, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Range Rover Evoque dangerously along Atherton Road, Hindley, on December 18 last year and to handling the £11,900 vehicle which had been stolen from a named male earlier that day.

His sibling Jake Unsworth, 21, and also of Rivington Drive, pleaded guilty to same handling stolen goods charge and also to a further allegation of possessing cannabis resin on December 19.

Both were granted unconditional bail pending the preparation of reports prior to sentencing on January 6.

Joel Unsworth is also the subject of an interim driving ban.