Wigan brothers admit to handling stolen car and other offences

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan brothers are awaiting sentence for offences in relation to a stolen car which was driven dangerously.

Joel Unsworth, 23, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Range Rover Evoque dangerously along Atherton Road, Hindley, on December 18 last year and to handling the £11,900 vehicle which had been stolen from a named male earlier that day.

His sibling Jake Unsworth, 21, and also of Rivington Drive, pleaded guilty to same handling stolen goods charge and also to a further allegation of possessing cannabis resin on December 19.

Both were granted unconditional bail pending the preparation of reports prior to sentencing on January 6.

Joel Unsworth is also the subject of an interim driving ban.

