A bullying Wigan 59-year-old has been convicted of a five-year campaign of domestic abuse against a partner.

Anthony Adewoyin, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had denied controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between 2019 and 2024 but was convicted after a trial at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

The hearing was told he repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely namely verbal and physical abuse, controlling the heating, gas, Wi-Fi, TV and finances.

Adewoyin was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on September 29.