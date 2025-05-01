Wigan burglar and his accomplices now behind bars after targeting homes

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st May 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:16 BST
Three burglars who targeted homes have been jailed for a total of 10 years.

Cameron Smith, from Wigan, along with Andrew Smith and Connor Evans, entered gardens and the porch areas of properties across the Coppull and Charnock Richard areas of Chorley on Sunday, December 15.

Following inquiries by Lancashire Constabulary’s south residential burglary team, the three men were arrested and then charged with aggravated burglary, attempted burglary with intent to steal, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

They pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier court hearing and the trio have now been sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Burglar Cameron Smith

Andrew Smith, 50, of Derwent Road, Chorley, was jailed for six years, Cameron Smith, 27, of Old Hall Street, Ince, was jailed for three years and Connor Evans, 19, of Scawfell Road, Chorley, was jailed for 12 months.

Anyone with information about burglaries is asked to call police on 101.

