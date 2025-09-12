Wigan bus station stabbings: teenager due in court today after being charged
Police said the teenager was due to appear at Manchester Youth Court today after being charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He cannot be named for legal reasons.
It follows reports of two people being stabbed at the bus station at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old boy and 42-year-old man suffered injuries which were “serious but not life-threatening” and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The bus station was cordoned off and bus services were disrupted as police investigated what had happened.
Det Insp Lee Shaw said: "Both victims are recovering well and have now been discharged from hospital following treatment.
"The interchange is back to being fully operational, however additional patrols covering the area remain in place for reassurance."
A 48-hour dispersal order covering the bus station and town centre remains in force until 3.30pm today.
It was issued by police following the stabbing and “an increase in youth anti-social behaviour and crime in and around Wigan town centre over the past two weeks”.