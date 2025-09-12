A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the stabbings of two people at Wigan bus station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the teenager was due to appear at Manchester Youth Court today after being charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

It follows reports of two people being stabbed at the bus station at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at Wigan bus station

A 14-year-old boy and 42-year-old man suffered injuries which were “serious but not life-threatening” and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The bus station was cordoned off and bus services were disrupted as police investigated what had happened.

Det Insp Lee Shaw said: "Both victims are recovering well and have now been discharged from hospital following treatment.

"The interchange is back to being fully operational, however additional patrols covering the area remain in place for reassurance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 48-hour dispersal order covering the bus station and town centre remains in force until 3.30pm today.

It was issued by police following the stabbing and “an increase in youth anti-social behaviour and crime in and around Wigan town centre over the past two weeks”.