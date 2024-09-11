Wigan cannabis dealing gang jailed for more than 14 years

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST

Four Wigan men have been jailed for a total of more than 14 years for involvement in peddling cannabis and laundering money.

Benjamin Cunlffe, 34, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 36, of Warrington Road in Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, and Ross Pilling, 26, of Withill Walk, Ashton, had all previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.

Cunliffe was jailed for four years; Pilling for three years and 10 months; Cotterall and Sinnott-Clarke for three years and two months each.

A fifth man, Wayne Bonney, was given a 20-month sentence which was suspended for 24 months for his part in the operation.

