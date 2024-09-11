Wigan cannabis dealing gang jailed for more than 14 years
Benjamin Cunlffe, 34, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 36, of Warrington Road in Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, and Ross Pilling, 26, of Withill Walk, Ashton, had all previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.
Cunliffe was jailed for four years; Pilling for three years and 10 months; Cotterall and Sinnott-Clarke for three years and two months each.
A fifth man, Wayne Bonney, was given a 20-month sentence which was suspended for 24 months for his part in the operation.